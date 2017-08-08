Family pet to be euthanized after fatal mauling in Maine

The Bangor Police Department says a dog that fatally mauled a 21-month-old child is going to be euthanized.
Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said the German shepherd mix has been quarantined since the July 29 attack in a Bangor home and that the case will be closed with the dog's death.
The baby was attacked by the family pet.
The child's parents told police that the dog had not been aggressive before the mauling. It happened while the family was visiting relatives in Bangor.
Identities and other details were not released.
