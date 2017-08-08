Maryland governor to attend Conowingo Dam summit

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning to make an announcement after the second Conowingo Dam Summit.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday in Darlington.
The Hogan administration has been focusing on ways to reduce Chesapeake Bay pollution that comes by way of the dam. The Republican governor highlighted the significance of addressing sediment overflows at the dam during his 2014 campaign.
The dam is on the Susquehanna River, the largest tributary to the bay. It provides about half of the bay's fresh water. It also accounts for about half of the bay's nitrogen pollution, as well as about a quarter of its phosphorous and sediment pollution that erodes the health of the nation's largest estuary.
Comments