A US back road is route to hope in Canada for many migrants

A taxi filled with women from many nations pay their fare as they arrive at an unofficial border station across from Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec on Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y., early Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The migrants are being driven north by the perception, real or perceived, that the age of President Donald Trump means the United States is no longer the destination of the world's dispossessed. Charles Krupa AP Photo