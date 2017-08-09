National Politics

City council delays proposal allowing noncitizen voting

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 4:48 AM

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

A Maryland city has postponed a vote on a proposal that allows noncitizen residents, including those living in the country illegally, to vote in municipal elections.

WTOP-FM reports the College Park City Council was supposed to vote on the plan Tuesday. Mayor Patrick Wojahn says the city council vote will likely be pushed back to early September.

The bill's sponsor, Councilwoman Christine Nagle says the delay allows the council time to discuss having a referendum on the November ballot.

The proposal would place noncitizens on a supplemental voter list, preventing them from voting in state and federal elections.

Nearly a dozen cities in Maryland give all adult residents the right to vote. If the bill passes, College Park would become the largest city in the state to grant that right.

