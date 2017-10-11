National Politics

Phoenix man allegedly forced by police to eat pot sues city

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 10:36 PM

PHOENIX

A Phoenix man who says he was forced by police to eat marijuana or go to jail has filed a lawsuit against the city and the three ex-officers involved.

Edgar Castro's suit seeks undisclosed punitive and compensatory damages.

Attorneys for the 20-year-old Castro say their client's civil rights were violated

His lawyers filed a notice of claim in the case in February and that precursor to a lawsuit sought $3.5 million.

Castro was pulled over for speeding in September 2016 and police officers reported finding a small amount of marijuana in his car.

According to the lawsuit, Castro became sick and vomited after ingesting the marijuana.

The three police officers involved resigned from the force shortly after the incident.

A call to city officials seeking comment wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video