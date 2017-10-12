National Politics

Seattle police detective fired in strip-club investigation

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 8:32 AM

SEATTLE

A longtime Seattle police detective has been fired over misconduct findings arising from an undercover operation at a strip club, including admissions of cocaine use and providing marijuana-infused chocolates to a fellow officer.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that 51-year-old Philip Wall was linked in an investigation to fellow officer Robert Marlow, who resigned from the department earlier this year after pleading guilty to solicitation to possess the drug known as Ecstasy, and computer trespassing.

Through Wall's entanglement with Marlow and Marlow's girlfriend, a stripper at Dancing Bare, Wall admitted during an initial internal investigation to using cocaine with them on multiple occasions, according to a disciplinary-action report obtained Wednesday by The Seattle Times under a public-disclosure request.

The report says in a second internal investigation, Wall admitted to interactions with a sex worker and marijuana use, which is prohibited for officers.

