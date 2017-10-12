National Politics

Student accused of death threats considering plea deal

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 8:34 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Court records say a Vermont high school student charged with sending death threats to fellow students, teachers and staff at his school, causing three lockdowns and the cancellation of classes, is considering a plea bargain

The Burlington Free Press reports that by the end of next week, 18-year-old Josiah Leach will have to decide in federal court in Burlington whether to make a deal with prosecutors or face trial. A hearing is scheduled Oct. 20.

Leach, a student at South Burlington High School, has pleaded not guilty to emailing a "murder list" on April 20 targeting 16 students and staff.

He's charged with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.

