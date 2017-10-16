Texans hit hard by Hurricane Harvey rethink climate change

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 16, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Greg Gunner, left, kisses his grandmother Mabel Bishop, 99, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 in Port Arthur, Texas, in their home that was damaged by Hurricane Harvey. Gunner carried his grandmother, stricken with Alzheimer's disease, out of the house as the floodwaters rose, telling her they were going fishing to try to keep her calm. He voted for Hillary Clinton in November, and says the country's political divides have left him with little faith in the government's ability to get things done. But he believes the storm that wrecked his town is a preview of what global warming will bring if the nation's divided political sides don't find common ground to address it. "The intensity of the destruction taking place these days, there's something going on. I think it's a wake-up call, to say, hey, what's important? What's really important?" he said. "Are you going to work together, or are you going to pull each other apart?" David Goldman AP Photo