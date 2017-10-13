Trial scheduled for man accused of trying to kill trooper

A Washington state man accused of trying to kill a Highway Patrol trooper in South Dakota has been scheduled for trial in December.
Three others who pleaded guilty to being accessories in the case are expected to testify against 35-year-old Donald Willingham.
He's pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges in the October 2015 beating of Trooper Zachary Bader during an Interstate 90 traffic stop east of Rapid City. Bader recovered from skull and facial fractures and returned to work about a year ago.
Authorities say the traffic stop led to the recovery of more than 50 pounds of marijuana, $33,000 in cash and a handgun.
The Rapid City Journal reports Willingham's trial is Dec. 18-20. Sentencing for the other three suspects is on the trial's last day.
