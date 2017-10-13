National Politics

Education Secretary Melody Schopp to retire in December

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:08 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says that Secretary of Education Melody Schopp is set to retire in December.

Schopp, who has served in the role since 2011, said Friday that she's been honored to work on behalf of young people in South Dakota. Her last day will be Dec. 15.

Schopp started at the state Department of Education in 2000. Daugaard says he's appreciated Schopp's leadership as she's served in a "difficult and high-profile job," noting her role in helping pass a sales tax hike to increase South Dakota teacher pay.

Schopp says she's most proud of the work to hike educators' salaries.

But Schopp had faced criticism from some lawmakers over the state's oversight of a Platte-based educational cooperative where embezzling occurred.

