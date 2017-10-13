National Politics

State police add double killing suspect to most wanted list

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:11 PM

NEW BEDFORD, Mass.

Massachusetts State Police have added a new name to their most wanted list.

Carmelo Kercado, Jr. is wanted in connection with the killing of two men in New Bedford on Oct. 10.

Police say the 35-year-old was in a car with 27-year-old Stephen Bodden, of Taunton, and 28-year-old Fabio Tavares, of New Bedford, when he shot them. The victims were the city's seventh and eight homicides of the year.

Police say Kercado has an extensive criminal history that includes weapons and assault offenses and is considered armed and dangerous.

He's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. Kercado has a tattoo of a panther on his back and the word "Jaysayah" on his left forearm and goes by the aliases "Melo," David Brown and Carmelo Mello.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video