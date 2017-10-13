National Politics

Governor OKs open-carry gun restriction, vetoes second bill

Associated Press

October 13, 2017 9:55 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed into law a bill further restricting the open carrying of firearms in California.

The governor said Friday that AB7 closes what he calls a narrow loophole in California's existing restrictions.

The measure doesn't ban hunting or shooting in most rural areas. It does make it a misdemeanor to openly carry a rifle or shotgun in unincorporated areas where county supervisors have made it illegal to fire a weapon.

Most counties don't have such bans, and the ban won't affect most areas where shooting is currently allowed.

The governor vetoed a second bill that would have required more security at gun stores.

Gun advocates praised Brown for vetoing SB464 but criticized the open carry bill as another infringement on law-abiding gun owners.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video