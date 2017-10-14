National Politics

Providence police: Officer shoots into stolen car, 1 injured

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:57 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Authorities say one man is injured after police shot into a stolen car that tried to run over an officer.

Providence Deputy Police Chief Thomas Verdi tells reporters that officers were following the stolen vehicle, which is also believed to be connected to a shooting last week. Verdi says the officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle early Saturday and exited their car. He says the stolen car then tried to run over an officer.

Verdi says an officer fired shots into the vehicle and the car fled, leading to a chase throughout Providence. Verdi says the chase ended in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Police say the driver was shot once in his arm and taken to the hospital. He says a passenger is in custody.

