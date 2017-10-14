National Politics

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels makes $769K as Purdue President

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 12:51 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels' salary recently topped $769,000 a year.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports a portion of the former Indiana governor's pay was based on his yearly evaluation by school trustees.

They lavished him with praise Friday, congratulating him on a job well done. One trustee said evaluating Daniels' performance and setting his pay was "really a joy."

Daniels was hired in 2013 after leaving the governor's office. His initial salary was $546,000. But his pay jumped almost $200,000 in 2016. It increased by about $48,000 in 2017 to $769,500.

Despite the increases, Daniels is still paid less than Indiana University President Michael McRobbie. The Chronicle of Higher Education reports his compensation package was worth $1.06 million in 2016.

