FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks in Washington on race in America and his decision to take down Confederate monuments in his city. If New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has a preference as to who will succeed him next year, he's keeping quiet about it, for now. He isn't making an endorsement in a Saturday election featuring 18 candidates. Nobody is expected to get a majority in that race, meaning there will likely be a November runoff between the top two finishers. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo

National Politics

The Latest: New Orleans mayor's race heads to Nov. runoff

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:30 PM

NEW ORLEANS

The Latest on the New Orleans mayor's race (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Another month will be needed to settle who will be New Orleans' next mayor.

The field of candidates was whittled from 18 to two in Saturday's election, to determine who will be the successor to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, a term-limited Democrat who leaves office next year.

According to uncertified returns from the Secretary of State's office, the top two vote-getters appear to be City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal court Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ'-ih-ray SHAR'-buh-nay). Both are Democrats.

The runoff will be held Nov. 18.

Cantrell rose to prominence in New Orleans as a neighborhood activist after Katrina, then won a City Council seat. Charbonnet, part of a powerful political family in New Orleans, first won office as the city's recorder of mortgages before winning a municipal judgeship 10 years ago.

___

7 a.m.

Eighteen people are on the ballot as New Orleans voters choose a successor to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, a term-limited Democrat who leaves office next year.

There appears little chance of anyone getting a majority in Saturday's race, meaning the top two finishers would meet in a November runoff.

Three people have led pre-election polls: Former state civil court Judge Michael Bagneris, City Council member Latoya Cantrell and former municipal court Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ'-ih-ray SHAR'-buh-nay); Businessman Troy Henry also gained enough support to earn a spot in a recent televised candidate forum.

All four are Democrats.

Top issues include the city's lingering violent crime problem and problems with an antiquated pumping system that drains city streets in heavy rains.

