Prosecutor charged in Mississippi appeals to Supreme Court

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 12:46 PM

BRANDON, Miss.

A Mississippi prosecutor charged with stalking and domestic violence is asking the state Supreme Court to dismiss the case.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith was indicted in May in neighboring Rankin County on charges stemming from an August 2015 dispute with a former girlfriend. News outlets report Smith filed motions to dismiss the charges Friday with the Mississippi Supreme Court after a Rankin County judge denied a similar request.

Smith is accused of taking the ex-girlfriend's handgun and pointing the weapon at her while making threatening comments.

Smith argues the state attorney general's office, which is prosecuting the case, exceeded its authority. Smith's trial is scheduled for Oct. 23.

The high court has requested a response to Smith's motion from the attorney general's office by noon Tuesday.

