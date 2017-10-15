National Politics

Rhode Island College to host former US representatives

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 12:59 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island College is participating in the "Congress to Campus" program.

The program sends bipartisan pairs of former representatives to schools for two days.

Former U.S. Reps. Loretta Sanchez, a California Democrat, and Gil Gutknecht, a Minnesota Republican, are visiting Rhode Island College in Providence on Monday and Tuesday.

The program is administered by the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress and sponsored by the Stennis Center for Public Service and the Center for Democracy and Citizenship.

This is the fourth time Rhode Island College has participated. Organizers say former representatives offer an often unvarnished view of Washington's inner workings.

Current U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat, is also scheduled to participate Monday.

The panel discussions are free and open to the public, though seating is limited.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video