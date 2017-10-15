Connecticut man faces charge for unruly bamboo grove

National Politics

October 15, 2017

NEW LONDON, Conn.

A Connecticut man is facing a criminal charge for failing to maintain what city officials describe as an unruly bamboo grove.

Carlos Carrion of New London says he's being unfairly targeted by the city and is mounting a defense.

The Day reports Carrion entered a not guilty plea last week in New London Superior Court to the city's first blight-related criminal infraction under a newly revised blight ordinance.

City officials say Carrion repeatedly refused to clean up his property and trim his bamboo.

Carrion's attorney — former New London Mayor Daryl Justin Finizio — said the city overstepped its authority.

Finizio said a Vietnam veteran gave Carrion the bamboo over 30 years ago and he's kept it in his memory.

The towering bamboo covers much of the property.

