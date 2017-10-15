President Donald Trump right, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., left, arrive at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, after playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.
President Donald Trump right, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., left, arrive at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, after playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. Andrew Harnik AP
How did Rand Paul spend his Sunday? Playing golf with the president

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

October 15, 2017 4:39 PM

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul spent his Sunday golfing with President Donald Trump.

The senator and the president hit the links at one of Trump’s golf clubs in Sterling, Va., according to The Hill.

“He’s a little better golfer than I am, admittedly, but we had a good time,” Paul said Sunday, according to a White House press pool report, which also said they discussed tax reform and health care.

“Senator Rand Paul considers President Trump a personal friend, they had a great time playing today and discussed multiple initiatives that they can work on together going forward,” a spokesman for Paul told a White House pool reporter, the Hill reported.

The golfing came a few days after Paul was standing with Trump when the president signed an executive order designed to increase competition and choice.

“President Trump is doing what I think is the biggest free market reform of health care in a generation,” Paul said at the executive order signing in the White House on Thursday.

This is not the first time the two have gone golfing together. The two hit the links in April, where they discussed healthcare.

Paul and Trump have had a rocky relationship in the past. Paul voted against repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act late last month. Other tussles include Trump mocking Paul’s appearance during a televised Republican primary debate and the two sparring on Twitter in September.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

