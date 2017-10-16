National Politics

Police department creates dirt bike unit

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:15 AM

CLEVELAND

An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.

WEWS-TV reports the Cleveland Police Department now has its own dirt bike unit with three multi-purpose off-road bikes. The unit will be able to issue citations to dirt bike riders who do not have proper licenses or have improper equipment.

City policy prevents patrol cars from chasing dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles, but police say the new dirt bikes will be exempt from this rule.

The department is planning on adding three more dirt bikes to its unit next year.

