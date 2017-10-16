National Politics

NY Air National Guard unit gets first woman commander

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 6:53 AM

SCOTIA, N.Y.

A northern New York resident has become the first woman to command the only ski-equipped aircraft unit in the U.S. military.

A change-of-command ceremony was held Sunday at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Schenectady County, home to the 109th Airlift Wing. Col. Michele Kilgore, of Watertown, took over command from Col. Shawn Clouthier, who is moving to a position at New York Air National Guard headquarters.

Kilgore is a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with more than 3,500 flight hours as a command pilot. During her career she has flown combat support missions in the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan.

Her husband, Col. Robert Kilgore, is commander of the Air National Guard's 107th Airlift Wing based in Niagara Falls.

The 109th flies ski-equipped C-130 cargo planes that support missions in the Artic and Antarctica regions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video