National Politics

Federal prosecutor latest to run for Murphy's House seat

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:55 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A fifth Democrat, and eighth candidate overall, has announced his run for a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional seat being vacated by GOP Congressman Tim Murphy.

Conor Lamb announced his candidacy Saturday. He recently resigned as an assistant U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh and is the nephew of Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb. This will be the first run for public office by 33-year-old Conor Lamb.

Murphy is resigning effective Oct. 21 after the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his former mistress to get an abortion.

Lamb joins former Allegheny County Councilman Mike Crossey, Veterans Affairs official Pam Iovino, physician Bob Solomon and Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli on the Democratic ticket.

Three Republican state lawmakers are also running: state Rep. Rick Saccone of Allegheny County, and state Sens. Guy Reschenthaler of Allegheny County and Kim Ward of Westmoreland County.

