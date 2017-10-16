National Politics

Charges dropped against former Colorado sheriff's supervisor

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 9:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

A judge has dismissed the case against a former Colorado sheriff's supervisor charged in a wide-ranging corruption case.

Former El Paso County sheriff's commander Juan "John" San Agustin was accused of coercing a woman who was involved in a domestic dispute with a deputy to recant her story. Former sheriff Terry Maketa and former undersheriff Paula Presley have also been charged in the case.

The Gazette reports a judge dismissed the case against San Agustin on Monday after prosecutors said an alleged victim would not return phone calls. They also said one witness couldn't be found and another was tarnished by an unrelated scandal.

A jury deadlocked on some of the charges against Maketa in June. He is scheduled to be re-tried Jan. 23.

Presley is set to go on trial Feb. 27.

