National Politics

Bill extends statute of limitations in sex assault cases

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 5:29 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Legislation up for a vote in the Michigan Senate would eliminate or lengthen the statute of limitations for filing charges in cases of sexual assault.

The legislation before the chamber Tuesday would allow a prosecution at any time for second-degree sexual conduct if the victim was younger than 16. In cases of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, the statute of limitations would rise to 20 years after the offense or the victim's 31st birthday, whichever is later.

That's 10 years longer than now.

The bill sponsor, Democratic Sen. Steve Bieda of Warren, says there should be no "expiration date" for reporting crimes against children.

There's already no statute of limitations for first-degree criminal sexual conduct or in situations in which DNA evidence is obtained later.

___

Online:

Senate Bill 52: http://bit.ly/2zsSYeb

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video