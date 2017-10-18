National Politics

2 law enforcement agencies investigate after bodies found

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 8:23 PM

ALEXANDRIA, La.

Two Louisiana law enforcement agencies are investigating after at least three bodies were found in two separate locations.

The Town Talk reports Pineville Police investigators were working Wednesday to determine what happened to 42-year-old Latish White, of Alexandria. Her body, with multiple stab wounds, was found about 3:23 a.m. Wednesday.

About three hours later, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office got a call about a fire in a ditch in the Boyce area. Investigators found "what appeared to be human remains" of two people. Neither of those victims has been identified.

Sheriff's spokesman Tommy Carnline says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Lafayette.

He says at this time nothing indicates that the discovery in the Boyce area is connected to any other cases being worked by other agencies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video