National Politics

Mandell appointed as a Maricopa County Superior Court judge

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 2:26 AM

PHOENIX

Michael Mandell has been appointed as a judge on the Maricopa County Superior Court bench.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the appointment Wednesday.

It fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Edward Bassett.

Mandell, an independent, has served as a commissioner for the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2013.

He has presided over family court and civil calendars and also served as the presiding family court commissioner.

Mandell also worked as legal counsel for the minority caucus in the Arizona House of Representatives and the state Senate.

He graduated cum laude and Order of the Coif from Arizona State University's College of Law in 1998.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video