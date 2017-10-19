National Politics

Tucson police: Man killed by officers in exchange of gunfire

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 10:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

A man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tucson police officers who responded to a report of a shooting stemming from an altercation involving several people.

Police say the man was one of three people involved in the earlier incident Wednesday night in which shots were fired.

They identified the man Thursday as 35-year-old Daniel Spear.

Police say the man ran away as officers arrived, but was found at a nearby car wash where the exchange of gunfire occurred.

A second person drove off after the original incident, but was later located elsewhere and detained. Police say the man was released without charges.

Police say four officers fired their weapons in the incident. They say no officers were injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video