Tucson police: Man killed by officers in exchange of gunfire

A man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tucson police officers who responded to a report of a shooting stemming from an altercation involving several people.
Police say the man was one of three people involved in the earlier incident Wednesday night in which shots were fired.
They identified the man Thursday as 35-year-old Daniel Spear.
Police say the man ran away as officers arrived, but was found at a nearby car wash where the exchange of gunfire occurred.
A second person drove off after the original incident, but was later located elsewhere and detained. Police say the man was released without charges.
Police say four officers fired their weapons in the incident. They say no officers were injured.
