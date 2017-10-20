National Politics

Wyoming capitol restoration project on track for 2019 finish

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 1:00 AM

CASPER, Wyo.

A state official says the Wyoming capitol's $300 million restoration project is on pace to be completed by 2019.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that state workers could start moving into a completed portion of the complex by March.

Suzanne Norton, project manager with the state's Construction Management Division, says construction is about 40 percent complete.

The Capitol Square Project includes both the state capitol itself and the nearby Herschler Building, which houses state offices. Planning began in 2003 and work started in 2014.

Last March, workers announced the discovery of several historical gems inside the capitol, including a playbill advertising an 1887 product at the Cheyenne Opera House and brass panels from an antique elevator.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video