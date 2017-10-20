National Politics

New Haven police department to start body camera use

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:18 AM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Police officers in a Connecticut city will soon be wearing body cameras for the first time.

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners approved body camera use in a unanimous vote Tuesday. Authorities say the police officers will start wearing them after training begins on Nov. 1.

The police department received a $700,000 grant to purchase more than 800 cameras. Each officer will be outfitted with a "hot" camera for use in the field and a "cold" camera that will be charging at the police station.

Chief Anthony Campbell previously said video cannot be deleted or altered once it's been shot.

Police Sgt. Rose Dell tells WVIT-TV witnesses or victims can request officers to turn the camera off.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video