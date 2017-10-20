North Dakota Supreme Court rejects appeal in Minot slaying

The North Dakota Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man found guilty of murder in the slaying of a homeless man in Minot three years ago.
A jury in January 2016 convicted 40-year-old Anthony Campbell of killing 25-year-old Shannon Brunelle in September 2014.
Brunelle was found stabbed to death in an apartment building garage where he had been staying, and Campbell was arrested in Philadelphia after a nine-week search. He was later sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.
The Minot Daily News reports that Campbell appealed, maintaining the judge made mistakes regarding evidence and testimony allowed or disallowed at trial. Supreme Court justices recently rejected those arguments.
Comments