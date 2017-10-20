National Politics

US gives Pennsylvania Real ID extension until October 2018

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 8:36 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania is getting yet another extension to comply with a federal law that requires driver's licenses meet anti-terrorism standards.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's announced Friday that the state received another deferment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Pennsylvania residents can use their current drivers' licenses to continue accessing federal facilities like courthouses and prisons through next Oct. 10, when a new restriction that also affects commercial air travel takes effect.

Wolf had announced just last week that an extension had been granted an extension through Jan. 22.

Despite the latest extension, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation doesn't expect REAL ID licenses to be issued until March 2019. That means Pennsylvania residents may need a passport to board even domestic flights to meet stiffer federal after Oct. 10.

