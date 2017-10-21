National Politics

Public official admits ordering workers to do political work

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 10:11 AM

HACKENSACK, N.J.

A former public official in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to ordering workers to run political errands while they were on the clock.

Timothy Grossi, former deputy director of the North Bergen Department of Public Workers, pleaded guilty on Friday to misapplication of entrusted property in court Bergen County court in Hackensack.

Grossi admitted that he directed on-duty public workers employees to report to the county clerk's office to perform political errands.

The state will recommend that he be sentenced to five years in prison, but Judge Margaret Foti indicated she intends to suspend his sentence because of Grossi's poor health.

Grossi is the fourth supervisor from the department to plead guilty or be found guilty to abusing the office.

