Pot, voting law on agenda for legislative special session

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 12:12 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Lawmakers are returning to Augusta for a special session.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage ordered lawmakers to return Monday to fix problems in the food sovereignty law and to restore funding for the Maine Office of Geographic Information System.

But lawmakers also will deal with sales of recreational marijuana. A Maine legislative panel has agreed on a rewrite of the law, while Gov. Paul LePage wants lawmakers to simply delay sales until 2019.

LePage says meat and poultry must be exempted from the food sovereignty law so state officials can continue to regulate those products. If not, he says the federal government will step in to regulate them.

Lawmakers are also expected to consider the future of a new voter-approved system that allows voters to rank candidates.

