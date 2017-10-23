National Politics

New York City launches 3 new artist-in-residency programs

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 2:08 AM

NEW YORK

The New York City government is launching three new artist-in-residency programs for three city agencies.

The city Department of Cultural Affairs says the programs will be located within the Department of Correction, the Department of Probation and the Mayor's Office to Combat Domestic Violence. The Wall Street Journal reports artists will need to apply by Nov. 12 for consideration and residencies will begin in January 2018.

Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl says the effort will address the desire for the arts to be more fully integrated into the public sector.

Department of Probation Commissioner Ana Bermudez says she sees potential for resident artists to help people on probation express themselves creatively — reducing chances of future incarceration.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video