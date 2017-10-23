National Politics

More officers receive training to help veterans in crisis

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 3:45 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

More police officers in Delaware are being trained to help military veterans going through a mental health crisis.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Sunday that a new unit has been formed within the New Castle County Police Department. The Veterans Response Team includes officers who served in the military. It will complement the department's already existing Crisis Intervention Team.

Four officers recently attended veterans response training in North Carolina. They've been sharing the expertise with other agencies that include the Wilmington Police Department, Delaware State Police and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police Service in Elsmere.

Police on New Castle County's Veterans Response Team said the goal is to always have a specially trained officer available during a time of crisis for a veteran.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video