National Politics

Guam delegate suggests options to save Chamorro Land Trust

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:23 AM

HAGATNA, Guam

Guam Del. Madeleine Bordallo has proposed five options to save the Chamorro Land Trust program, which has been challenged in court by the federal government.

The Pacific Daily News reports the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit claims the local government violated the federal Fair Housing Act "for discriminating against non-Chamorros."

The Chamorro Land Trust program aims to hold public land for indigenous Chamorros, who can lease 1-acre tracts for $1 a year for 99 years. The Land Trust Commission also leases land for commercial use to non-Chamorros.

Bordallo's letter to Gov. Eddie Calvo and Speaker Benjamin Cruz on Monday provided options to save the program that include mimicking other federal programs in Hawaii and Alaska, or creating a Chamorro tribe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video