National Politics

Senate intelligence panel votes to renew surveillance law

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:32 PM

WASHINGTON

The Senate Intelligence Committee voted Tuesday to reauthorize a key, widely used foreign surveillance law that is set to expire at the end of the year.

The vote was 12-3 to advance the measure to the full Senate. There is bipartisan support for the surveillance law, which allows U.S. Intelligence agencies to collect information on foreigners abroad, but some lawmakers are seeking provisions they claim will better protect Americans' communications.

"This bill reauthorizes our nation's most valuable intelligence collection authorities and ensures that the men and women of the intelligence committee and our law enforcement agencies have the tools and authorities they need to keep us safe," said Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said the bill strengthens judicial and congressional oversight of the government's queries of lawfully collected U.S. person data. "It is a good compromise bill that addresses privacy and civil liberties concerns while maintaining a critical tool essential for our intelligence and law enforcement professionals to protect the nation," he said.

The bill would extend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video