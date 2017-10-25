National Politics

Barre mayor says he doubts he will mount another mayoral run

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 2:18 AM

BARRE, Vt.

Thomas Lauzon, who has been the mayor of Barre in Vermont for over a decade, says he's fairly certain that he will not run for re-election in March.

Lauzon says he isn't completely ruling out running again for mayor, but the chances of his name appearing on the ballot are pretty remote. The Times Argus reports the 56-year-old Republican says it has been an honor serving in the office he's held since 2006 and his energy hasn't waned.

Lauzon says his decision was spurred by his wife, who told him not to run again after he asked her for advice. Lauzon says "she's usually right."

He says if he feels the race for mayor is becoming too politically charged, he won't hesitate to jump back into the running.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video