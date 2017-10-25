Portland police shoot bank robbery suspect

Portland police say officers shot and wounded a suspected bank robber.
Sgt. Chris Burley says officers searching for the robber Wednesday in North Portland found a man matching the description. As police encountered the man, Burley says an officer fired his gun, striking the man.
Burley says the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Burley says police believe the man robbed a check cashing store before the bank robbery. In both robberies, Burley says the man gave tellers a note demanding money, took cash and then left.
Burley says the suspect didn't show a weapon during either robbery and it's unclear if the he was armed.
No officers were hurt.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
People in the area told KATU they heard five or six gunshots.
Comments