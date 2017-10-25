Republican Gov. Baker keeps distance on latest GOP spat

National Politics

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker appears to be keeping his distance from the latest round of interparty squabbling in Washington.

Baker said Thursday that his primary focus is to represent what he considers to be the best interests of Massachusetts residents.

The governor did not respond directly when asked if he agreed with harsh comments directed at President Donald Trump by U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake during a speech on Wednesday. The Arizona Republican denounced the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency," while announcing he would not seek re-election.

Baker reiterated, however, that he did not support or vote for his party's presidential nominee last November, largely because of concerns over Trump's "temperament."

Baker has been critical of many policies of the Trump administration, including on health care and immigration.

