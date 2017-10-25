The Latest: New Honolulu police chief must restore trust

In this undated photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Maj. Susan Ballard poses for a photo. Ballard was selected Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, as the first woman to be chief of the Honolulu Police Department, an agency that has been rocked by a federal corruption investigation. The police commission voted unanimously for Ballard to replace Louis Kealoha, who agreed to retire amid the investigation. Honolulu Police Department via AP)