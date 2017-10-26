National Politics

Clemson's black student VP impeached after pledge protest

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:40 AM

CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson University's student senate has voted to impeach the student government's vice president, a black man who recently refused to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Student Senator Miller Hoffman introduced the resolution to impeach Jaren Stewart, citing a leaked document describing alleged misconduct. Hoffman denied that the motion was motivated by Stewart's pledge protest, or his race. Clemson, in South Carolina, says its student body is 83 percent white and 7 percent African-American.

The vote to impeach Stewart was 40-18, by secret ballot, held Monday while he was out of town and couldn't speak on his behalf. It sets up a closed-door impeachment trial to determine whether he should be removed from office, during which he will be able to defend himself. However, any senator who reveals details of the proceedings also will face impeachment, according to the student newspaper, the Clemson Tiger.

Stewart and other students sat through the pledge at a student government meeting on Sept. 25, in solidarity with NFL players protesting police brutality and racial oppression.

