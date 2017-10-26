National Politics

Ho-Chunk Nation dismissed from casino expansion lawsuit

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:42 AM

MADISON, Wis.

A federal judge has sided with the Ho-Chunk Nation and its casino expansion plans in a lawsuit filed by the Stockbridge-Munsee tribe.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson has dismissed Ho-Chunk from the lawsuit. The Stockbridge-Munsee sued the Ho-Chunk and the state over the Ho-Chunk's plans to expand its casino in Shawano County, which is located near another gambling hall run by the Stockbridge-Munsee.

The Journal Sentinel reports Peterson says the Stockbridge-Munsee waited too long to challenge the Ho-Chunk and should have sued in 2008 when the Ho-Chunk casino first opened.

Peterson says he'll rule later on the Stockbridge-Munsee's claim against the state. The tribe says regulators were not holding the Ho-Chunk to the terms of its casino agreement with the state.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video