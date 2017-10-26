Idaho AG to continue criminal investigation into lawmaker

Authorities said Thursday the criminal investigation involving a former state representative has been turned over to the Idaho Attorney General's office.
According to Caldwell police, the Attorney General's office will continue the investigation into 36-year-old Brandon Hixon from Caldwell. Officials have declined to share details about the case and what prompted officers to launch it on Oct. 5.
Hixon, a Republican who was elected to the Idaho House in 2012, resigned last week after police confirmed he was the subject of an investigation.
Hixon's attorney Gabe McCarthy said he would offer a comment Friday.
"The matter involving Mr. Hixon has been referred to our office. The office of the Attorney General will have no further comment at this time," said AG spokesman Scott Graf.
No charges had been filed against Hixon as of Thursday, according to online public court records.
Regional Republicans in Canyon County have selected three replacement candidates to fill in Hixon's seat. The committee chose Jarom Wagoner as their top pick, according to the Nampa newspaper Idaho Press-Tribune . He previously ran for Legislative District 10 House seat against Hixon in 2012.
The other two candidates are Donald Easteppe and Jeff Taggart.
Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter will make the final selection. While the committee will let Otter know their preference of Wagoner as their top pick, it's not unprecedented for the governor to choose someone else.
