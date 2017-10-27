California lawmaker apologizes for 2009 harassment incident

FILE -- In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, D-Los Angeles, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Bocanegra is apologizing for sexually harassing a woman in 2009 when he was a legislative staff member. He is the first sitting California lawmaker to be publicly identified for facing discipline over sexual harassment allegations since a letter was circulated last week saying there is a "pervasive" culture of sexual harassment at the Capitol. Bocanegra was quoted in the Los Angeles Times Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 that he is "deeply regretful." Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo