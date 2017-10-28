Judge recalls key rulings from his 50 years on federal bench

In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, Judge Damon J. Keith is interviewed in his office in Detroit. Keith, marking 50 years as a federal judge, says he's driven by two maxims: "Treat everyone with dignity" and "Equal justice under law." The 95-year-old from Detroit said the second has been his calling since attending law school at Howard University, where professor and future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall implored students to go out and enforce it. Carlos Osorio AP Photo