District must cut $4.5 million due to declining enrollment

The Tucson Unified School District must make a mid-year $4.5 million budget cut after more than 880 students projected to attend the district's schools this year decided to go elsewhere.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that the figure could grow to more than $6 million if current enrollment trends continue through the end of the year.
In the past, schools received funding based on the previous year's enrollment numbers, and they could budget for enrollment drops ahead of time in the next year's budget.
But lawmakers in 2015 changed the law and started paying schools based on their current-year enrollment numbers, forcing schools with declining enrollment to make mid-year budget revisions.
Officials hope to keep the cuts from affecting classrooms.
