Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort leaves his home in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

National Politics

The Latest: White House quiet as Manafort told to surrender

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:42 AM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the investigation into possible coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

The White House is declining comment on a New York Times report that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.

Administration officials did not comment on the report Monday.

Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.

__

8:21 a.m.

The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.

Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department's investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

