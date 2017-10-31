Attorneys prepare for opening of New Mexico corruption trial

FILE- In this April 4, 2016, file photo, former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego, left, and his attorney Tom Clark, center, walk out of an arraignment in Santa Fe District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. Griego, a Democrat who is accused of using his former position as a lawmaker and his acumen as a real estate broker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe via complex interactions with a state agency, allied lawmakers and a public buildings commission, goes on trial next week on corruption charges in a high-stakes showdown with state prosecutors. Morgan Lee, file AP Photo