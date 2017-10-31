National Politics

Texas Rep. Hensarling latest GOP House retirement

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 2:45 PM

WASHINGTON

Congressman Jeb Hensarling of Texas has become the latest Republican House member to announce his retirement.

Hensarling, who chairs the powerful Financial Services Committee, tells fellow Republicans in an email Tuesday that as his term as chairman comes to an end, it's the right time to leave Congress and spend more time with his teenage kids.

He writes that, "Although I will not be running for re-election, there are 14 months left in my congressional term to continue the fight for individual liberty, free enterprise, and limited constitutional government - the causes for which I remain passionate."

Hensarling has served since 2003 in a district east of Dallas that Democrats may now try to target. As Financial Services chairman, he has sometimes clashed with GOP leaders.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

    During a press conference about infrastructure held at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said that “both sides,” including the “alt-left” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View More Video